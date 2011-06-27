Used 2013 Kia Optima LX Hybrid Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)36/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)619.2/688.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG38
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower199 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Hybrid Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,900
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Cargo Netyes
iPod Cableyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room45.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.8 cu.ft.
Length190.7 in.
Curb weight3496 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume113.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora Black
  • Satin Metal
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,900
P205/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
