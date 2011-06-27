  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2013 Kia Optima
  5. Used 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Optima
5(60%)4(13%)3(20%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
Write a review
See all Optimas for sale
List Price
$10,000
Used Optima for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Never thought I'd own a Kia

Sly_Jester, 07/13/2016
EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
73 of 74 people found this review helpful

Well, I bought a Kia... Man was that a great move! Keep in mind Im a Honda kind of guy and how dare I walk away from the accord models that have done me right for so many years?! Well, After weeks of comparing and constrating numbers and figures (warranty, mpg, price) I did it, In the summer of 2014 (June to be exact) I purchased a used 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with 17,500 miles for $21,597.88 (ttt). Let me be the first to tell you the step up from an accord to this beauty was a life changer. The ergonomics of this car just makes me feel like I'm at home. Oh and the features well she's loaded nothing spared for the best! It may sound like I'm joking but the luster I have for this car is still present today. So let's get to the nuts and bolts! How is she today(12 July 2016) (I'm referring to the optima)? She has approx. 127k miles on her... Yes 127,000 miles. Any problems?! Yes, the backup camera doesn't work all the time. Well... Anything else?! No, I change my oil every 4K miles (full synthetic mobile 1), I have put two sets of tires on her, one K&N air filter, 6 cabin air filters, regular fluid changes, and she still spits out avg 33mpg. I have 99 problems but a Hybrid component ain't one. Now keep in mind I drive 1000 miles a week on avg. she has been in two accidents (cosmetic damages), but has never left me stranded or in distress (knock on wood). I will tell anyone who is looking for a reliable vehicle to consider Kia. I plan on putting another 150k miles on her before I retire her so I'll keep you posted when I hit 200k. Until then drive Kia and stop texting and driving!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Kia Optima SXL 2.0 Turbo Blown Engine

Colton Pack, 11/13/2015
EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
42 of 46 people found this review helpful

At 80,00 miles I had to replace the engine. In total I spent $5,500 for the engine replacement at the Kia Dealership. They said the cause of it was "metal to metal rod bearings". According to kia I was to blame for not using a KIA GENUINE oil filter. Because I did not use their oil filter somehow metal got in my oil and ruined the engine. Thats a bunch of BS. I read multiple peoples accounts of the same experience with their KIA optima. I saw on the news where Hyundai recalled the same engine this car has. Clearly they need to investigate the optima engine as well. KIA doesn't care about their customers.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

False MPG, but lovely car

optimahybrid, 12/06/2013
16 of 18 people found this review helpful

The 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid is pretty to look at! It is also comfortable to drive and has good pick up. BUT...the fuel economy under real world driving conditions is substantially lower than the estimated 36/38/40. We drive 85-90% hwy miles and our mpg is a pathetic 33 mpg. We've driven 10,000 + miles and have calculated the mpg each time. Worse, the fuel gauge onboard display overstates the mpg by 4-5 mpg. It is easy to be lulled into thinking the mpg is decent, but when calculated...it isn't.

Report Abuse

Excellent car, comfortable and quiet

happykiadriv1, 09/25/2014
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Driven more than 30,000 miles, excellent car with no problems. Variable mpg depending on the weather...goes way down in the winter. Comfortable ride, quiet on the highway. Lots of standard features that make the car an excellent value.

Report Abuse

If I only knew!

kevyn4652, 04/23/2016
EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
16 of 21 people found this review helpful

I really wanted this car. People stopped me in parking lots and at the car wash. They admired the car and asked lots of questions - I could have been a salesman! Now I have owned it for a little over 3 years and don't feel the same. Pros: It is a beautiful design. Love the heated steering wheel/seats and the cooling seats. Glove box feature can keep a bottle of water cold. I'm happy with my leather seats and the sound system. Cons: It does not live up to the MPG claims. I typically end a tank of gas with about 21 mpg. I have gotten up to 29 on the highway but not as often. I'm a good driver and very conscious of the mileage. I am 5'4" and cannot see over the hood. What I can see is 3-4" of the hood closest to the windshield even with the drivers seat at maximum height. This has caused numerous problems. The passenger seat feels like I am sitting in a bucket – It should raise up and down like the driver seat. The driver's window clearance in the rear has a much too large blind spot at both corners. I should have also taken note that the battery life in the new car is only 2 years; I think that's a poor proposition. Also the tire life is only 3 years. I would advise you to negotiate both of these items plus the cost of the spare tire that isn't there. I want to trade this model in for the past 2 years for anew or late model Sportage. But 5 e-mails to the dealer (Carson) got no answer when I wanted to negotiate via e-mail or phone. I did not want to drive all that way just to look. ow they are bombarding me with requests for a trade-in. Update: an additonal finding is that the air conditioning to the back seat is not effective. It functions as a small fraction of the front seat air.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Optimas for sale

Related Used 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles