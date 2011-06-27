Used 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Never thought I'd own a Kia Sly_Jester , 07/13/2016 EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 73 of 74 people found this review helpful Well, I bought a Kia... Man was that a great move! Keep in mind Im a Honda kind of guy and how dare I walk away from the accord models that have done me right for so many years?! Well, After weeks of comparing and constrating numbers and figures (warranty, mpg, price) I did it, In the summer of 2014 (June to be exact) I purchased a used 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with 17,500 miles for $21,597.88 (ttt). Let me be the first to tell you the step up from an accord to this beauty was a life changer. The ergonomics of this car just makes me feel like I'm at home. Oh and the features well she's loaded nothing spared for the best! It may sound like I'm joking but the luster I have for this car is still present today. So let's get to the nuts and bolts! How is she today(12 July 2016) (I'm referring to the optima)? She has approx. 127k miles on her... Yes 127,000 miles. Any problems?! Yes, the backup camera doesn't work all the time. Well... Anything else?! No, I change my oil every 4K miles (full synthetic mobile 1), I have put two sets of tires on her, one K&N air filter, 6 cabin air filters, regular fluid changes, and she still spits out avg 33mpg. I have 99 problems but a Hybrid component ain't one. Now keep in mind I drive 1000 miles a week on avg. she has been in two accidents (cosmetic damages), but has never left me stranded or in distress (knock on wood). I will tell anyone who is looking for a reliable vehicle to consider Kia. I plan on putting another 150k miles on her before I retire her so I'll keep you posted when I hit 200k. Until then drive Kia and stop texting and driving! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Kia Optima SXL 2.0 Turbo Blown Engine Colton Pack , 11/13/2015 EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 42 of 46 people found this review helpful At 80,00 miles I had to replace the engine. In total I spent $5,500 for the engine replacement at the Kia Dealership. They said the cause of it was "metal to metal rod bearings". According to kia I was to blame for not using a KIA GENUINE oil filter. Because I did not use their oil filter somehow metal got in my oil and ruined the engine. Thats a bunch of BS. I read multiple peoples accounts of the same experience with their KIA optima. I saw on the news where Hyundai recalled the same engine this car has. Clearly they need to investigate the optima engine as well. KIA doesn't care about their customers.

False MPG, but lovely car optimahybrid , 12/06/2013 16 of 18 people found this review helpful The 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid is pretty to look at! It is also comfortable to drive and has good pick up. BUT...the fuel economy under real world driving conditions is substantially lower than the estimated 36/38/40. We drive 85-90% hwy miles and our mpg is a pathetic 33 mpg. We've driven 10,000 + miles and have calculated the mpg each time. Worse, the fuel gauge onboard display overstates the mpg by 4-5 mpg. It is easy to be lulled into thinking the mpg is decent, but when calculated...it isn't.

Excellent car, comfortable and quiet happykiadriv1 , 09/25/2014 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Driven more than 30,000 miles, excellent car with no problems. Variable mpg depending on the weather...goes way down in the winter. Comfortable ride, quiet on the highway. Lots of standard features that make the car an excellent value.