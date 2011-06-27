  1. Home
Used 2011 Kia Optima Hybrid Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,500
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG36
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)34/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)584.8/670.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG36
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,500
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower206 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,500
Hybrid Premium Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,500
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,500
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,500
Cargo Netyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,500
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,500
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,500
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,500
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.26 cd.
Length190.7 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.1 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,500
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Satin Metal
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Light Graphite
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,500
P205/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
