Used 2009 Kia Optima EX Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Optima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/459.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Torque184 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower194 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,695
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,695
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,695
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,695
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,695
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Front track61.5 in.
Length189.0 in.
Curb weight3294 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Exterior Colors
  • Midnite Blue
  • Bright Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Ruby Red
  • Midnight Gray
  • Metal Bronze
  • Clear White
  • Pearl White
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,695
P205/60R16 91H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
