Used 2009 Kia Optima Sedan Consumer Reviews
Transmission
KIA needs to make a better transmission. This is the second Kia Optima I have owned and the transmission always seems to go out. The service department will always say you need a transmission flush, but then after the warranty runs out the transmission will quit working and I have to pay for the transmission to be replaced. When I apply my brakes the transmission will down shift hard.
4th kia
Had for 6 months and have put 4,000 miles on it. Had a 2006 sportage and saw the optima and had to have it. I am blown away at the attention it gets. People are always telling me they love its looks and the red color is sharp. I just smile when I pull up beside a accord or Camry and think to myself I saved thousands and have an equal car. The optima feels smooth and plenty of power from the I-4 it only has a few less horse power than the v-6, save a few bucks and buy the I-4. The trunk really holds a lot and the car is comfortable on long trips. The gas mileage is as advertised which many cars do not match up. So we are very pleased. We do recommend kia to everyone we know.
Good Choice
Traded in a gas hogging Ford Windstar. It served us well for 8 yrs. but it started to have electrical problems at 90K miles. I told the wife that I was going to buy her an import this time because everybody knows they are more reliable, last longer, and you generally get a fair trade in value. I took a long time shopping on the internet and this Kia Optima was by far the best value for the money. As others have stated the standard equip. is very generous. But that was not the main reason I purchased this vehicle. It was safety. Here's a quote from the carconnection.com: " When it comes to crash-test ratings, you won't find many better than that of the Kia Optima's. 10/10 crash test."
kia optima
I never thought I would buy a kia product but I am glad I did. I hit a home run, when I purchased my Kia Optima. This vehicle is much better than the Accord or Camery. I have owned both other vehicles and there is no comparison. The warranty and safety is 3 times better. I only paid $13,9000 (new) and I jump on the deal. This has got to be the best deal I have ever made on a vehicle. Last I would say this vehicle is so under-rated.
PLEASANT SURPRISE
Bought this car during clunkers program.Drove out at $12k,and dealer added bonus 25k miles to warranty. Liked the look and price. I am glad I decided to check this car out. I am at 8K miles and still pleased. No issues at all. I think the KIA reputation is growing. This is a lot of car for the money. Gas mileage was as stated 24/33.Does what I got it for - to get around and save gas, add to that: cruise,sat radio,cd, auto trans, steering wheel controls, abs all round, fold down rear seats, great warranty and more - all standard. WOW!! Hard to beat! One wonders why these vehicles don't retain their value longer. No matter,plan to keep it for a while.
