  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2006 Kia Optima
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Kia Optima EX Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Optima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,100
See Optima Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/481.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Torque147 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,100
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,100
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,100
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,100
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Front head room39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Front track60.6 in.
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3301 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume113.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Pearl White
  • Olive Green
  • Imperial Blue
  • Cream Gold
  • Silver
  • Radiant Red
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
P205/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,100
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Optima Inventory

Related Used 2006 Kia Optima EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles