Used 2004 Kia Optima LX Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Optima
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3279 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume113.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Silver
  • Ruby Red
  • Clear White
  • Imperial Blue
  • Black
  • Olive Green
  • Cream Gold
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
