  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2002 Kia Optima
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Kia Optima SE Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Optima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,549
See Optima Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,549
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,549
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/447.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,549
Torque159 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower149 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,549
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,549
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,549
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,549
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,549
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,549
Front head room39 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,549
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,549
Front track60.6 in.
Length186.2 in.
Curb weight3157 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,549
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue
  • Iron Grey
  • Olive Green
  • White Pearl
  • Gold Beige
  • Crystal Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Magenta Red
  • Clear White
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,549
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,549
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,549
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Optima Inventory

Related Used 2002 Kia Optima SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles