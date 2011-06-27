Estimated values
2002 Kia Optima LX V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,254
|$1,604
|$1,797
|Clean
|$1,102
|$1,413
|$1,583
|Average
|$799
|$1,030
|$1,155
|Rough
|$496
|$647
|$727
Estimated values
2002 Kia Optima SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,491
|$1,934
|$2,177
|Clean
|$1,310
|$1,704
|$1,918
|Average
|$950
|$1,242
|$1,400
|Rough
|$589
|$781
|$881
Estimated values
2002 Kia Optima SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,340
|$1,903
|$2,209
|Clean
|$1,178
|$1,676
|$1,946
|Average
|$854
|$1,222
|$1,420
|Rough
|$530
|$768
|$894
Estimated values
2002 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,345
|$1,780
|$2,017
|Clean
|$1,182
|$1,567
|$1,777
|Average
|$857
|$1,143
|$1,297
|Rough
|$531
|$718
|$816
Estimated values
2002 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,161
|$1,557
|$1,775
|Clean
|$1,020
|$1,372
|$1,563
|Average
|$740
|$1,000
|$1,141
|Rough
|$459
|$628
|$718
Estimated values
2002 Kia Optima SE V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,510
|$2,058
|$2,359
|Clean
|$1,328
|$1,813
|$2,078
|Average
|$962
|$1,322
|$1,517
|Rough
|$597
|$831
|$955