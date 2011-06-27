Used 2001 Kia Optima SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/395.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Length185.9 in.
Curb weight3190 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magenta Red
  • Olive Green
  • Steel Blue
  • Iron Gray
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Crystal Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Clear White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
P205/60R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
