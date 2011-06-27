  1. Home
Used 2001 Kia Optima LX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,299
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/447.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque159 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower149 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Length185.9 in.
Curb weight3157 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magenta Red
  • Olive Green
  • Steel Blue
  • Iron Gray
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Crystal Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Clear White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
P195/70R14 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
