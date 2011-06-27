  1. Home
2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Optima Plug-In Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG41
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)2.7 hr.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG41
EPA kWh/100 mi33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA Electricity Range28 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Torque276 lb-ft @ 2330 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,090
White Interior Packageyes
EX Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,090
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,090
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Hookyes
Cargo Matyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,090
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,090
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Maximum cargo capacity9.9 cu.ft.
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3799 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume114.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Gravity Blue
  • Aluminum Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • White, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,090
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,090
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
