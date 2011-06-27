2019 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Sedan
What’s new
- More driver assistance features are standard this year
- Part of the fourth Kia Optima generation introduced in 2016
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior and quiet cabin
- Feature-packed and easy-to-use infotainment interface
- Just 10 cubic feet of cargo space, less than hatchback competitors
- Sloping roofline reduces rear headroom and visibility
Which Optima Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2019 Kia Optima is a solid pick for a midsize sedan thanks to its wealth of standard features, easy-to-use infotainment system and robust warranty. For greater fuel economy, however, you'll want to look at the 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid. It has a hybrid powertrain with a large rechargeable battery that allows for fully electric driving on short trips.
With the Plug-In Hybrid's estimated range of 29 miles on electric power, many drivers should be able to complete one direction of their daily commute, if not both, without using gas. The ability to plug in at work or at home would yield significant savings in fuel costs. But that larger battery pack eats into valuable cargo space, leaving the Optima Plug-In Hybrid with less than 10 cubic feet of cargo space. Fuel tank capacity is also down a bit.
There aren't a lot of mainstream plug-in hybrid options, but the market is growing. For maximum efficiency, you still can't beat the Chevrolet Volt and its 53 miles of all-electric range. As sedans go, the Ford Fusion Energi and Hyundai Sonata Plug-In (which is related to the Optima) are comparable to the Optima in many ways. Honda's Clarity Plug-In Hybrid or even Kia's Niro Plug-In Hybrid are two newer entries to consider. Among these cars, however, we think the Optima Plug-In Hybrid is well-placed and competitive.
2019 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid models
The 2019 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid is available in a single EX trim level. It pairs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor to produce a system total of 202 horsepower. A six-speed automatic transmission is also standard.
Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, heated side mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable driver's seat.
Tech features include a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connections, Kia Uvo services, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with satellite radio. For 2019, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors have been made standard.
The optional Technology package adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, and a host of collision avoidance technologies, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning.
Trim tested
Scorecard
Features & Specs
|EX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
|MSRP
|$35,390
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|202 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Optima Plug-In Hybrid safety features:
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Monitors the vehicle position within your lane and warns if you deviate, or begin to deviate, from it.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns you of vehicles that might be in your blind spots with audio and visual signals, including side mirror indicators.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns of a potential collision with the car in front of you. Bundled with autonomous emergency braking.
Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid vs. the competition
Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid vs. Chevrolet Volt
The Chevrolet Volt is the king of the hill in the plug-in hybrid market. Because of its EPA-rated 53 miles of all-electric range, the Volt can frequently be used on a daily basis without having to switch over to the gas engine at all. It also offers good handling and decent acceleration. But the Volt's interior plastics leave a lot to be desired, as does its somewhat tight back seat.
Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid vs. Honda Clarity
The Honda Clarity comes in three flavors, and the Plug-In Hybrid version might just be the most sensible of the bunch. It can go an estimated 47 miles on all-electric power while offering more space for passengers and cargo than the Volt. But the Clarity's styling might not be everyone's cup of tea, both inside or out.
Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid vs. Ford Fusion Energi
The Fusion Energi is more like the Optima Plug-In Hybrid since they're both traditional sedans converted to be plug-in hybrids. The Fusion Energi can go an estimated 21 miles under electric power but benefits from having a 14-gallon fuel tank when the juice runs out. The Fusion's roomy, quiet cabin is appealing, but there's a distinct lack of cargo space.
Is the Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid a good car?
