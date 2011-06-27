  1. Home
2022 Kia Niro EX Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Niro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,990
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG49
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG49
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)51/46 mpg
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)606.9/547.4 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Lighting Kit +$325
Cargo Mat +$95
Aluminum Door Scuff Plate +$100
Cargo Net +$50
Carpeted Cargo Mat w/Seatback Protection +$115
Carpet Floor Mats +$155
Cargo Tray +$115
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.1 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Puddle Light Kit +$275
Cross Bars +$285
Wheel Locks +$60
Mud Guards +$115
Bumper Applique +$75
Dimensions
Angle of approach15.9 degrees
Angle of departure27.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3199 lbs.
EPA interior volume120.3 cu.ft.
Gross weight4189 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height60.8 in.
Length171.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload990 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.1 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Silky Silver
  • Deep Cerulean
  • Horizon Blue
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray w/Electric Blue, leatherette
  • Charcoal, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
