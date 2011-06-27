  1. Home
2021 Kia Niro EX Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Niro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,950
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG49
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)51/46 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)606.9/547.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG49
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle35.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Aluminum Door Scuff Plateyes
Carpeted Cargo Mat w/Seatback Protectionyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Puddle Light Kityes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity54.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3192 lbs.
Gross weight4180 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.9 degrees
Maximum payload988 lbs.
Angle of departure27.6 degrees
Length171.5 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height60.8 in.
EPA interior volume120.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Deep Cerulean
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Horizon Blue
  • Silky Silver
  • Runway Red
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leatherette
  • Light Gray w/Electric Blue, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
