2021 Kia Niro LX Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Niro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,690
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG50
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)53/48 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)630.7/571.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG50
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle35.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Aluminum Door Scuff Plateyes
EC Mirror w/HomeLink and Compassyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Puddle Light Kityes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity54.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3100 lbs.
Gross weight4070 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.9 degrees
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Angle of departure27.6 degrees
Length171.5 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height60.8 in.
EPA interior volume120.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Deep Cerulean
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Silky Silver
  • Runway Red
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
