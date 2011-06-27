  1. Home
2019 Kia Niro Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 Kia Niro

LX

LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
  • Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $4,600
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $4,000
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 48 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2019 Kia Niro Deals

