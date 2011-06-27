  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Niro
  4. Used 2018 Kia Niro
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Kia Niro LX Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Niro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,650
See Niro Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG49
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,650
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)51/46 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)606.9/547.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG49
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,650
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,650
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,650
Advanced Technology Packageyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,650
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,650
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,650
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,650
Aluminum Door Scuff Plateyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
EC Mirroryes
Cargo Matyes
Cargo Tray Seat Backyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,650
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,650
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,650
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,650
Cross Barsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Snow White Pearl Paintyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Aurora Black Pearl Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,650
Maximum cargo capacity54.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3161 lbs.
Gross weight4189 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Maximum payload1028 lbs.
Angle of departure29.2 degrees
Length171.5 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height60.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,650
Exterior Colors
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Metal Stream
  • Crimson Red
  • Deep Cerulean
  • Silky Silver
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,650
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,650
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Niro Inventory

Related Used 2018 Kia Niro LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles