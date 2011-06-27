Used 2018 Kia Niro EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG49
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)51/46 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)606.9/547.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG49
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Touring Graphite Editionyes
Premium Packageyes
Advanced Technology Packageyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Aluminum Door Scuff Plateyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Matyes
Cargo Tray Seat Backyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Snow White Pearl Paintyes
Aurora Black Pearl Paintyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity54.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3161 lbs.
Gross weight4189 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Maximum payload1028 lbs.
Angle of departure29.2 degrees
Length171.5 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height60.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Metal Stream
  • Rich Espresso
  • Crimson Red
  • Deep Cerulean
  • Silky Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Charcoal, leather/cloth
  • Gray, leather/cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
