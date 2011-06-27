Used 2018 Kia Niro Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG43
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)46/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)547.4/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG43
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
Cargo Tray Seat Backyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Snow White Pearl Paintyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Aurora Black Pearl Paintyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity54.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Gross weight4255 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Maximum payload981 lbs.
Angle of departure29.2 degrees
Length171.5 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height60.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Metal Stream
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Rich Espresso
  • Crimson Red
  • Deep Cerulean
  • Silky Silver
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Light Gray/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P225/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
