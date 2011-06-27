2022 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,590
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|46
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|46
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|105 mi.
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|26 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|2.3 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|32
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.4 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 5,700 rpm
|Torque
|195 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,018 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Cargo Net
|+$50
|Interior Light Kit
|+$325
|Carpet Floor Mats
|+$155
|Cargo Cover
|+$150
|Cargo Mat
|+$95
|Aluminum Door Scuff Plate
|+$100
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Puddle Lights
|+$275
|Mud Guards
|+$115
|Bumper Applique
|+$75
|Cross Bars
|+$285
|Wheel Locks
|+$60
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|15.9 degrees
|Angle of departure
|27.6 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,391 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|120.3 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4,409 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|Height
|60.8 in.
|Length
|171.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|54.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,018 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|71.1 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P205/60R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
