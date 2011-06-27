2022 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Deals, Incentives & Rebates
EXEX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $400 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 11/01/2021
- $1,000 Customer Cash - Expires 11/01/2021
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $400
- Start
- 10/05/2021
- End
- 11/01/2021
Customer $ OfferRequirements and Restrictions:
Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase of a new Kia model.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 10/05/2021
- End
- 11/01/2021
Financing(2 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 11/01/2021
- Alternative APR - Expires 11/01/2021
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 60 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 3.9% 84 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 2.9% 72 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 3.9% 75 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 1.9% 66 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 0.9% 48 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 0.9% 36 10/05/2021 11/01/2021
Alternative APR
Special APR Month term Start End 5.25% 36 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 6.25% 72 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 5.25% 48 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 6.5% 75 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 5.5% 66 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 5.25% 60 10/05/2021 11/01/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2022 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal