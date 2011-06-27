  1. Home
2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,100
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG46
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,100
EPA City MPGe110 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe105 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)48/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)542.4/497.2 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)2.3 hr.
Fuel tank capacity11.3 gal.
EPA Highway MPGe99 mi.
Combined MPG46
EPA kWh/100 mi32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA Electricity Range26 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,100
Base engine size1.6 l
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,100
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,100
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,100
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,100
Cargo Netyes
Aluminum Door Scuff Plateyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,100
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,100
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,100
Cross Barsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,100
Maximum cargo capacity54.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3161 lbs.
Gross weight4189 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.9 degrees
Maximum payload1028 lbs.
Angle of departure27.6 degrees
Length171.5 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height60.8 in.
EPA interior volume120.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,100
Exterior Colors
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Runway Red
  • Silky Silver
  • Gravity Blue
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Platinum Graphite
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather/cloth
  • Charcoal, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,100
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,100
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

