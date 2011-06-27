2022 Kia Niro EV EX Premium Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,650
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|112
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|112
|EPA City MPGe
|123 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|112 mi.
|EPA Electricity Range
|239 mi.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|102 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|9.5 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|30
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|123/102 mpg
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 3,800 rpm
|Torque
|291 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,062 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Cold Weather Package
|+$1,100
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$155
|Cargo Net
|+$50
|Cargo Mat
|+$95
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$75
|Wheel Locks
|+$60
|Mud Guards
|+$115
|Cross Bars
|+$285
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|16.6 degrees
|Angle of departure
|29.0 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,854 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|115.1 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4,916 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Height
|61.8 in.
|Length
|172.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|53.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,062 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|71.1 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P215/55R17 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Related 2022 Kia Niro EV EX Premium info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 3500 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2008
- Used BMW Z4 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 2000
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2011
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2011
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2017 For Sale
- Used GMC Canyon 2005
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Subaru Outback 2021
- 2021 Audi A7
- 2021 Honda Clarity
- Kia Soul 2021
- BMW ALPINA B7 2021
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- 2022 BMW X3 News
- 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid
Other models to consider
- 2021 Mustang
- Ford Mustang 2020
- 2020 Ford Ranger
- 2020 Transit Passenger Van
- 2020 Fusion Hybrid
- 2021 Ford Explorer
- 2021 F-150
- 2020 F-150
- 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 A5
- 2021 Chevrolet Spark
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 A5
- 2021 Hardtop 4 Door
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2021 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2020 Subaru Impreza
- 2021 Nissan LEAF
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Lamborghini Aventador News
- 2022 Toyota GR 86 News
- 2022 Toyota GR Supra News
- 2022 Porsche 911 News
- 2022 Porsche Cayenne News
Recommended
- Ford Focus 2018 Hatchback Features Specs
- Ford Freestar 2006 Features Specs
- Ford Taurus X 2005 Features Specs
- Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2016 Features Specs
- Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2018 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Kia Seltos in Sugar Land, TX
- Used Cadillac Elr in Lakewood, CA
- Used Mercury Grand-Marquis in Carlsbad, CA
- Used Ford Focus-Rs in Pico Rivera, CA
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Evoque in San Angelo, TX
- Used Chrysler Aspen in Baytown, TX
- Used Land-Rover LR3 in Menifee, CA
- Used Bentley Continental-Flying-Spur-Speed in Westminster, CO
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gle-Class in Cranston, RI
- Used Ford Ecosport in Grand Junction, CO
- Used Ford F-350-Super-Duty in Daly City, CA
- Used Lexus RX-350 in Kalamazoo, MI
- Used Volkswagen Atlas-Cross-Sport in Jupiter, FL
- Used Jaguar E-Pace in Bethlehem, PA
- Used Volvo XC40 in Avondale, AZ