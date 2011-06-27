2022 Kia Niro EV Deals, Incentives & Rebates
EXEX 4dr SUV (electric DD)
- $400 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 11/01/2021
- $2,000 Customer Cash - Expires 11/01/2021
- $9,800 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 11/01/2021
- $9,700 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 11/01/2021
- $9,100 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 11/01/2021
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $400
- Start
- 10/05/2021
- End
- 11/01/2021
Customer $ OfferRequirements and Restrictions:
Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase of a new Kia model.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,000
- Start
- 10/05/2021
- End
- 11/01/2021
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 48 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $9,800
- Start
- 10/05/2021
- End
- 11/01/2021
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $9,700
- Start
- 10/05/2021
- End
- 11/01/2021
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $9,100
- Start
- 10/05/2021
- End
- 11/01/2021
- Special APR - Expires 11/01/2021
- Alternative APR - Expires 11/01/2021
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 66 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 1.9% 72 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 2.9% 75 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 2.9% 84 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 0% 48 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 0% 36 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 0% 60 10/05/2021 11/01/2021
Alternative APR
Special APR Month term Start End 3.25% 48 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 4% 75 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 3.75% 72 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 3.5% 66 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 3.25% 60 10/05/2021 11/01/2021 3.25% 36 10/05/2021 11/01/2021
