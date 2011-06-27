  1. Home
2021 Kia Niro EV EX Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Niro EV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG112
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG112
EPA City MPGe123 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe112 mi.
EPA Electricity Range239 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe102 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)9.5 hr.
EPA kWh/100 mi30
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)123/102 mpg
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower201 hp @ 3800 rpm
Torque291 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Cold Weather Package +$1,100
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net +$50
Carpeted Floor Mats +$155
Cargo Mat +$95
Cargo Cover +$150
Aluminum Door Scuff Plates +$100
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatherette/clothyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.1 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mud Guards +$115
Wheel Locks +$60
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Cross Bars +$285
Dimensions
Angle of approach16.6 degrees
Angle of departure29.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3854 lbs.
EPA interior volume115.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight4916 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height61.8 in.
Length172.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1062 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gravity Blue
  • Runway Red
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Silky Silver
  • Graphite Gray
  • Aurora Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
