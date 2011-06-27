2021 Kia Niro EV Deals, Incentives & Rebates
EXEX 4dr SUV (electric DD)
Purchase Type:
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $400 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 06/30/2021
- $2,000 Customer Cash - Expires 07/06/2021
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $400
- Start
- 05/04/2021
- End
- 06/30/2021
Customer $ OfferRequirements and Restrictions:
Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,000
- Start
- 05/04/2021
- End
- 07/06/2021
APR(2 available)Show details
- Alternative APR - Expires 07/06/2021
- Special APR - Expires 07/06/2021
Alternative APR
Special APR Month term Start End 4.75% 72 05/04/2021 07/06/2021 4.25% 36 05/04/2021 07/06/2021 4.25% 60 05/04/2021 07/06/2021 4.5% 66 05/04/2021 07/06/2021 4.25% 48 05/04/2021 07/06/2021 5% 75 05/04/2021 07/06/2021
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 66 05/04/2021 07/06/2021 0% 48 05/04/2021 07/06/2021 0% 60 05/04/2021 07/06/2021 1.9% 84 05/04/2021 07/06/2021 0% 36 05/04/2021 07/06/2021 1.9% 75 05/04/2021 07/06/2021 0.9% 72 05/04/2021 07/06/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2021 Kia Niro EV Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|EX 4dr SUV (electric DD)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Kia Niro EV in Virginia is:not available
Legal