2019 Kia Niro EV EX Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Niro EV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,500
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG112
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,500
EPA City MPGe123 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe112 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)123/102 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)9.5 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe102 mi.
Combined MPG112
EPA kWh/100 mi30
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range239 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,500
Torque291 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower201 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,500
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,500
Cold Weather Package 2.0yes
EX Wireless Phone Charger Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,500
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,500
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,500
Cargo Netyes
Aluminum Scuff Platesyes
Cargo Matyes
Carpeted Floormatsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,500
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,500
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room40.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,500
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,500
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,500
Maximum cargo capacity53.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3854 lbs.
Gross weight4916 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.6 degrees
Maximum payload1062 lbs.
Angle of departure29.0 degrees
Length172.2 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height61.8 in.
EPA interior volume115.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,500
Exterior Colors
  • Aluminum Silver
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Gravity Blue
  • Aurora Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,500
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

