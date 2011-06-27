  1. Home
2020 Kia K900 Luxury Features & Specs

Starting MSRP
$59,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,900
Torque376 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,900
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$59,900
VIP Packageyes
Sienna Brown Interior Packageyes
Beige Interior Packageyes
Black Interior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,900
17 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,900
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,900
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,900
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,900
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,900
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,900
Length201.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume125.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.2 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,900
Exterior Colors
  • Panthera Metal
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Silky Silver
Interior Colors
  • Sienna Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,900
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P275/40R19 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,900
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

