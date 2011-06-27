2019 Kia K900 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
LuxuryLuxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(1 available)Show details
- $400 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $400
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Financing(0 available)
Leasing(0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2019 Kia K900 Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Kia K900 in Virginia is:not available
Legal