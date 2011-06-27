  1. Home
Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 K900
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Torque376 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,900
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,900
VIP Plus Packageyes
White Interior Packageyes
VIP Plus White Interior Packageyes
VIP Plus Tuscan Brown Interior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,900
17 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,900
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,900
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Length200.6 in.
Curb weight4610 lbs.
Gross weight5622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height58.5 in.
Maximum payload1012 lbs.
Wheel base119.9 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Mineral Silver
Interior Colors
  • White Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • White Quilted Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Black Quilted Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Black Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Tuscan Brown Quilted Nappa Leather, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P275/40R19 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 37500 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
