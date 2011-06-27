  1. Home
2022 Kia K5 GT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 K5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,090
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG27
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.2/505.6 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower290 hp @ 5800 rpm
Torque311 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
GT1 Package +$4,200
GT Brown Color Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Hook +$30
Cargo Net +$50
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$350
LED Trunk Light +$115
Carpeted Floor Mats +$155
Cargo Tray +$115
Trunk Cargo Management System +$150
Illuminated Scuff Plates +$300
Cargo Mat +$95
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
Front hip room56.6 in.
Front leg room46.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mud Guards +$115
Puddle Lamp +$290
Wheel Locks +$60
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Paint Protection Package +$200
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.9 in.
Length193.1 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wolf Gray
  • Glacial White Pearl
  • Ebony Black
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Passion Red
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Red Accents, leatherette
  • Brown, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/40R W tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
