  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia K5
  4. 2022 Kia K5
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Kia K5 EX Specs & Features

More about the 2022 K5
More about the 2022 K5
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG31
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/37 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)426.6/584.6 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower180 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
EX Premium Package +$3,600
EX Ash Blue Color Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Cargo Hook +$30
Cargo Net +$50
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$350
Carpeted Floor Mats +$155
Cargo Tray +$115
Cargo Mat +$95
LED Trunk Light +$115
Trunk Cargo Management System +$150
Illuminated Scuff Plates +$300
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
Front hip room56.6 in.
Front leg room46.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Mud Guards +$115
Puddle Lamp +$290
Paint Protection Package +$200
Wheel Locks +$60
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3228 lbs.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.
Gross weight4354 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.9 in.
Length193.1 in.
Maximum payload1126 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Everlasting Silver
  • Glacial White Pearl
  • Gravity Grey
  • Ebony Black
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Passion Red
  • Crystal Beige
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Sand, leatherette
  • Ash Blue, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R V tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Kia K5 EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models