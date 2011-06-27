  1. Home
2022 Kia K5 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 K5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG32
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/38 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)429.2/562.4 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower180 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Hook +$30
Cargo Net +$50
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$350
LED Trunk Light +$115
Carpeted Floor Mats +$155
Cargo Tray +$115
Trunk Cargo Management System +$150
Interior Light Kit +$300
Illuminated Scuff Plates +$300
Cargo Mat +$95
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front head room40.2 in.
Front hip room56.6 in.
Front leg room46.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Exterior Options
Mud Guards +$115
Puddle Lamp +$290
Wheel Locks +$60
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Paint Protection Package +$200
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.9 in.
Length193.1 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Passion Red
  • Everlasting Silver
  • Glacial White Pearl
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P205/65R H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
