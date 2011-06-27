  1. Home
2021 Kia K5 LXS Features & Specs

More about the 2021 K5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.8/503.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,590
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,590
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,590
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Trunk Cargo Management Systemyes
Illuminated Scuff Platesyes
EC Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Hookyes
Interior Light Kityes
Cargo Matyes
LED Trunk Lightyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,590
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room46.1 in.
Front hip room56.6 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Puddle Lampyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Length193.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Gravity Grey
  • Crystal Beige
  • Glacial White Pearl
  • Everlasting Silver
  • Passion Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,590
inside mounted spare tireyes
P205/65R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,590
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

