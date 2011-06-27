  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Forte
  4. 2022 Kia Forte
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Kia Forte GT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Forte
More about the 2022 Forte
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,490
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/490.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower201 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity956 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
GT-Line/GT Technology Package +$300
GT2 Package +$2,200
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Interior Light Kit +$300
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$350
Cargo Tray +$115
Cargo Net +$50
Cargo Hook +$30
Carpeted Floor Mats +$155
Cargo Mat +$95
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room38.8 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Mudguards +$115
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Wheel Locks +$60
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,012 lbs.
EPA interior volume111.3 cu.ft.
Gross weight3,968 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
Length182.7 in.
Maximum payload956 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sporty Blue
  • Steel Gray
  • Currant Red
  • Aurora Black
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Gravity Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leatherette
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/40R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Kia Forte GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models