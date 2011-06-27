  1. Home
2021 Kia Forte EX Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Forte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,090
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,090
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,090
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)406.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,090
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,090
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,090
8 total speakersyes
320 watts stereo outputyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,090
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,090
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,090
Interior Lighting Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Hookyes
Cargo Matyes
EC Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,090
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,090
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,090
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,090
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,090
Length182.7 in.
Curb weight2769 lbs.
Gross weight3792 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume110.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1023 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,090
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Currant Red
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Gravity Grey
  • Deep Sea Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black SOFINO, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,090
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,090
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,090
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

