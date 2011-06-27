  1. Home
2020 Kia Forte GT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,490
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,490
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,490
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,490
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,490
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,490
GT2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,490
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,490
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,490
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,490
Trunk Cargo Hookyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
EC Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Automatic Climate Control Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,490
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,490
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,490
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,490
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
GT 18" Summer Tiresyes
Mudguardsyes
17"-18" Wheel Lockyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,490
Length182.7 in.
Curb weight3012 lbs.
Gross weight3968 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume111.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload956 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,490
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Orange
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Currant Red
  • Deep Sea Blue
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Gravity Grey
Interior Colors
  • Black SOFINO w/Red Stitching, leatherette
  • Black SOFINO w/Red Stitching, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,490
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/40R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,490
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,490
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
