2019 Kia Forte FE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,690
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,690
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,690
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.0/574.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,690
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,690
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,690
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,690
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,690
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,690
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,690
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,690
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,690
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,690
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Trunk Cargo Hookyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,690
Curb weight2762 lbs.
Gross weight3792 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.7 degrees
Maximum payload1030 lbs.
Angle of departure19.5 degrees
Length182.7 in.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume111.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,690
Exterior Colors
  • Gravity Grey
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Clear White
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,690
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,690
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,690
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

