Used 2018 Kia Forte SX Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Forte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,900
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Premium Tech Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,900
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,900
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Net (5-Door)yes
Cargo Tray (5-Door)yes
Cargo Mat (5-Door)yes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Rear Bumper Applique (5-Door)yes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Snow White Pearl Paintyes
Aurora Black Pearl Paintyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Maximum cargo capacity56.4 cu.ft.
Length171.3 in.
Curb weight3031 lbs.
Gross weight4056 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume121.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1025 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Exterior Colors
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Phantom Gray
  • Deep Sea Blue
  • Aurora Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,900
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
P225/40R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
