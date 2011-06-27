Used 2018 Kia Forte Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Forte Hatchback
EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,909*
Total Cash Price
$18,822
LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,816*
Total Cash Price
$14,185
SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,782*
Total Cash Price
$19,777
SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$26,746*
Total Cash Price
$13,639
Forte Sedan
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,746*
Total Cash Price
$13,639
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,281*
Total Cash Price
$13,912
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,642*
Total Cash Price
$18,685
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,712*
Total Cash Price
$19,231
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forte Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$5,472
|Maintenance
|$795
|$588
|$1,903
|$1,264
|$1,526
|$6,076
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$851
|$436
|$534
|$1,822
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,045
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,271
|Financing
|$1,013
|$813
|$603
|$377
|$137
|$2,942
|Depreciation
|$5,263
|$2,018
|$1,776
|$1,575
|$1,412
|$12,043
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,518
|$5,949
|$7,739
|$6,333
|$6,370
|$36,909
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forte Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$875
|$4,124
|Maintenance
|$599
|$443
|$1,434
|$953
|$1,150
|$4,579
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$642
|$329
|$402
|$1,373
|Taxes & Fees
|$787
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$958
|Financing
|$763
|$613
|$454
|$284
|$103
|$2,217
|Depreciation
|$3,967
|$1,520
|$1,338
|$1,187
|$1,064
|$9,076
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,927
|$4,483
|$5,832
|$4,773
|$4,801
|$27,816
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forte Hatchback SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,749
|Maintenance
|$835
|$618
|$2,000
|$1,328
|$1,604
|$6,384
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$895
|$458
|$561
|$1,914
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,098
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,335
|Financing
|$1,064
|$854
|$634
|$396
|$144
|$3,091
|Depreciation
|$5,530
|$2,120
|$1,866
|$1,654
|$1,483
|$12,654
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,052
|$6,251
|$8,132
|$6,654
|$6,693
|$38,782
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forte Hatchback SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$576
|$426
|$1,379
|$916
|$1,106
|$4,403
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$757
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$921
|Financing
|$734
|$589
|$437
|$273
|$99
|$2,132
|Depreciation
|$3,814
|$1,462
|$1,287
|$1,141
|$1,023
|$8,727
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,622
|$4,311
|$5,608
|$4,589
|$4,616
|$26,746
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forte Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$576
|$426
|$1,379
|$916
|$1,106
|$4,403
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$757
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$921
|Financing
|$734
|$589
|$437
|$273
|$99
|$2,132
|Depreciation
|$3,814
|$1,462
|$1,287
|$1,141
|$1,023
|$8,727
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,622
|$4,311
|$5,608
|$4,589
|$4,616
|$26,746
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forte Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$858
|$4,044
|Maintenance
|$588
|$435
|$1,407
|$934
|$1,128
|$4,491
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$629
|$322
|$395
|$1,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$772
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$939
|Financing
|$749
|$601
|$446
|$278
|$101
|$2,175
|Depreciation
|$3,890
|$1,491
|$1,313
|$1,164
|$1,043
|$8,902
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,774
|$4,397
|$5,720
|$4,681
|$4,708
|$27,281
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forte Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$5,432
|Maintenance
|$789
|$584
|$1,889
|$1,255
|$1,515
|$6,032
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$845
|$433
|$530
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,037
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,262
|Financing
|$1,006
|$807
|$599
|$374
|$136
|$2,921
|Depreciation
|$5,225
|$2,003
|$1,763
|$1,563
|$1,402
|$11,956
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,442
|$5,906
|$7,683
|$6,287
|$6,324
|$36,642
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forte Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,591
|Maintenance
|$812
|$601
|$1,944
|$1,292
|$1,559
|$6,208
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$870
|$446
|$546
|$1,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,067
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,299
|Financing
|$1,035
|$830
|$616
|$385
|$140
|$3,006
|Depreciation
|$5,378
|$2,061
|$1,815
|$1,609
|$1,442
|$12,305
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,747
|$6,079
|$7,907
|$6,470
|$6,509
|$37,712
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Forte
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Kia Forte in Virginia is:not available
