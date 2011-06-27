Used 2018 Kia Forte Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(54%)4(23%)3(0%)2(15%)1(8%)
4.0
13 reviews
Much research--paid off

Frank E., 06/27/2018
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
65 of 66 people found this review helpful

Heavily researched this car, esp. relying on CR tests. They rated this car tops in the compact class (overall score) tied with the Toyota Corolla. However, the Forte road score was higher. ( My own figures put this car out in front too, in this compact class.) Also, we test drove a Corolla for a week in 2014 and it drove like a bus in comparison. So, CR was right: car is a gem. Over 40 mpg pump to pump in all types of driving including plenty of hills (we live in the Adirondack Park of NY State.) Highlights are: great ride for comfort and lack of road noise. (Switching out the OEM tires for Continental True Contacts may have helped.) Also, we stuck with the original wheel size, i.e. 195/65R15, for which there are many advantages such as: less costly tire replacements, better ride (more rubber between rim and road,) better in snow and better mpg's with narrower tires, lighter and stronger than bigger rims, etc. etc. This car drives like a dream. Can't think of much to complain about. I'm 6'2" but plenty of headroom in front even with seat in highest position. Could actually go an inch higher, but driver's comfort and view out is first rate. Bought this 2018 in end of April of that year, and only have c. 5000 on it as of June 2019. and so far could not be happier. Good choice. All that research paid off! We liked the folks at the dealer too (Della Kia in Plattsburgh, NY). Car is very nice looking (deep, rich, garnet red) and the price very right--recommend it indeed. 8/30/19 update: Nothing new to add except that comments made in the original review still hold. This is a wonderful car for us. Too bad they changed it in 2019 as the comfort/ride/noise and overall score by CR is lower. But have not driven the new 2019 model so perhaps it is OK--worth checking out. I get 41 PLUS mpg in the summer and the new model is supposed to be better marginally if it's that important to you. (MPG's are very important to me, but I'll take 41 plus any day.) By the way, as I think the case with many cars, the dashboard mpg's are somewhat lower than the actual pump to pump measurement and it is the latter figure that I use to calculate the mpg's so it is very accurate. Kia seems to make very good cars now--at least to CR brand comparisons. I am very happy with this car!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My new car. . . .a KIA Forte

Jean Golden, 08/12/2018
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I was looking for a car that was a bit smaller than the one I had been driving for 10 years (a Toyota Camry). I also wanted a back-up camera and a few other new features. I have only had the car for about 1 month, but so far I am more than happy with it. It has exceeded my expectations.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
What a great car and value!

Adam Bushman, 06/05/2018
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
26 of 27 people found this review helpful

The best features are the smoothness of the drive, the quiet interior, the entertainment system, the safety features. The trunk is HUGE: lots of cargo space. Legroom is surprisingly very good. The car is bigger on the inside than it appears on the outside. I love the keyless ignition. I don't need to even take out my key (FOB); the locks sense the fob, and the door unlocks. You still have the option of pressing the unlock button on the fob itself. Then get in roomy driver's seat, put your foot on the brake, push the ignition button, and you're ready to go. The acceleration is awesome, but the downshift is pretty intense. The price of the car was amazing. I got the S model: sunroof, extra safety features. Just fantastic.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
LITTLE GEM WITH TEETH

David Q., 10/29/2019
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

She has power and a turn radius to die for. She’s exceptional on gas mileage and plenty of leg room for a tall man like me!

2028 Kia Forte S

Mike, 08/25/2018
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
13 of 16 people found this review helpful

Lots of features, technology for under $20,000; great safety features; changed the tires as I thought they were average at best

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
