Used 2016 Kia Forte EX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
EX Premium Packageyes
EX Premium Plus Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Autodimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Carpet Floormatsyes
Trunk Cargo Hookyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Spoileryes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Snow White Pearl Paintyes
Aurora Black Pearl Paintyes
Measurements
Curb weight2906 lbs.
Gross weight3902 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.2 degrees
Maximum payload996 lbs.
Angle of departure20.4 degrees
Length179.5 in.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume111.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Graphite Steel
  • Aurora Black
  • Steel Blue
  • Crimson Red
  • Silky Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
