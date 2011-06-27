Used 2015 Kia Forte LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/488.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Autodimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Carpet Floormatsyes
Trunk Cargo Hookyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Rear Spoileryes
Aurora Black Pearl Paintyes
Mudguardsyes
Measurements
Length179.5 in.
Curb weight2804 lbs.
Gross weight3836 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume111.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1032 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver
  • Aurora Black
  • Desert Sand
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
195/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
