Used 2014 Kia Forte LX Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Forte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Torque131 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Popular Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,500
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Trunk Cargo Hookyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Rear Spoileryes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Front track61.5 in.
Curb weight2776 lbs.
Gross weight3880 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1104 lbs.
Length179.5 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume111.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sand
  • Steel Blue
  • Aurora Black
  • Crimson Red
  • Metallic Bronze
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Bright Silver
  • Abyss Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,500
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
195/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,500
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
