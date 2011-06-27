Used 2013 Kia Forte Koup SX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.4/438.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
iPod Cableyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass & Homelinkyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Spoileryes
Power Sunroof w/Tiltyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2844 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length176.4 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume102.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium
  • Ebony Black
  • Bright Silver
  • Corsa Blue
  • Racing Red
Interior Colors
  • Black Sport, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
