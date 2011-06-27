  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Forte
  4. Used 2013 Kia Forte
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Kia Forte LX Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Forte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,400
See Forte Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.5/465.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,400
Torque144 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower156 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle33.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,400
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,400
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,400
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,400
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,400
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass & Homelinkyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,400
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,400
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,400
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,400
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Rear Spoileryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,400
Front track61.3 in.
Length178.3 in.
Curb weight2729 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,400
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Bright Silver
  • Clear White
Interior Colors
  • Stone, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,400
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,400
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Forte Inventory

Related Used 2013 Kia Forte LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles