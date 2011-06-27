Used 2013 Kia Forte Koup Consumer Reviews

I bought my blue Koup SX new in 2013 with sunroof and spoiler package, for the price of a regular version (saved about $2,000 + or -). Five years later, it's still as solid as day one. Other than regular oil changes, tires, and the occasional light bulb replacement, the car has been problem free. I plan on keeping it until it dies. The drive is sporty, though bad roads do make the cabin louder; not a deal breaker for me as that's what my radio is for :) lol. The gas mileage is good and so are the looks. I have done some modifications to it since I have bought it, such as Megan Racing OE-RS exhaust, E-Line drilled+slotted rotors, Angel Eyes headlights, drop-in K&N air filter, dark tint all around, stubby antenna, metal scuff plates, K badges on wheels, steering wheel, and front and back emblems. I plan on maybe new rims, lower ride, and turbo in the future. Everyone I know is always telling me how nice it is, especially for being a four banger. I have had strangers come up to me at gas stations wondering what car I have. I feel like I am driving a car that is twice the price. If I had to do it all over again, I would.

Amy M , 07/18/2017 Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

I have owned this car since I bought it new. I was skeptical because KIA used to make, well, cheap stuff. I always thought of them like a geo metro or dodge neon arena. But this car is solid feeling. It has held up wonderfully. It looks just as good as it did new still minus the floor mats, the embroidered red lettering which of course is not so red these days. The first thing I did in the KIA was to fix the stiff handling by having performance suspension installed, it's a little bumpier but man can that sucker corner now! I have let the rest remain stock, the car has some punch, and it is a BLAST to drive it. The seats are for short people, I am taller and so I cannot drive long distances in this car without my back hurting unless I add my own lumbar support in the right spot so I don't take this car on long road trips often. The car is lower than stock and looks sleek and because I removed the KIA badges people often mistake it for a Lexus or something much more expensive. People really dig the lines on this car design and I get a lot of compliments on it. I paid like 15k new for this car and I feel it was well worth the value I have gotten out of it in driving enjoyment alone. I have never had a mechanical issue with the car. This car came with a 20-year powertrain warranty. Its a fun zippy little sports car for cheap, I would buy another. I traded a Mazda P5 in on this and while it doesn't sound as cool as the Mazda engine did, it outperforms it in HP and acceleration, but stock it did not in handling and never will in comfort. Update 07/2018: This car is a champ. Not one mechanical issue with this car on the 4th year of owning it and it runs as responsive and well as it did the day I bought it. Kia has been wonderful at keeping it maintained and making sure it is in regularly for service. I am thinking about trading it in for a newer car because I am looking for something that will go better in snow but this car has been one of the best cars I have owned hands down.