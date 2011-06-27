  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Forte
  4. Used 2012 Kia Forte
  5. Used 2012 Kia Forte Koup
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Kia Forte Koup Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Forte
5(50%)4(25%)3(25%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Fortes for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,967 - $5,908
Used Forte for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Kia Forte SX Koup

rskipk2, 05/13/2012
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

This is a short review of my new Kia which I have had for several months now. I am still getting to know the car but these are my impressions so far: First off, I know the Koup will be completely changed for 2013 but I love the look and style of the one I have, light silver with black leather interior w/red stitching. About the interior: It is well built and very comfortable however some of the materials used in the door panels are just average.The car is quick, good looking, and very easy to live with on a daily basis. Average mpg is about 23, it likes to be driven and that is what I love. There are no rattles or noises, it feels solid and is very fun to drive, especially on two lane roads.

Report Abuse

Thyrome

abair1, 08/26/2013
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car is a tank! I was not paying as much attention as I should have been and nearly rear ended a truck but instead jerked the wheel at like 40 mph skidded sideways like 50 ft and hit and then jumped a curb, all it did was give the rim a small bit of rim rash it still drives fine and is still in alignment. The mileage though is not what it said it should be even though using medium grade does make a notable difference in this and power. And it is sorta peppy. It has plenty of room, I am almost 6'' and am not skinny. And yes it drives like butter, only problem is the stock tires are not very shall we say "grippy". I am at 35,000 miles with absolutely no issue just tune-up type stuff.

Report Abuse

Great lil koup!!!

Dreamz sims, 06/18/2017
Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is one best most reliable cute sporty and fast.handles great too.best gas mileage!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great for a year

vmpage, 05/20/2015
Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

My car is cute. It handles great. It has also jerked, lurched and felt like it was going to stall, intermittently, since it was one year old. I've gone to the dealer repeatedly only to be told there is no computer code and they can't replicate the problem. I've complained to Kia corporate only to again have nothing done. My car feels like it is going to strand me in Honolulu traffic, and I'm told I'm crazy. Meanwhile, there are forums with hundreds of other people with the same complaint.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Fortes for sale

Related Used 2012 Kia Forte Koup info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles