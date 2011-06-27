Used 2012 Kia Forte Koup Consumer Reviews

My Kia Forte SX Koup rskipk2 , 05/13/2012 12 of 14 people found this review helpful This is a short review of my new Kia which I have had for several months now. I am still getting to know the car but these are my impressions so far: First off, I know the Koup will be completely changed for 2013 but I love the look and style of the one I have, light silver with black leather interior w/red stitching. About the interior: It is well built and very comfortable however some of the materials used in the door panels are just average.The car is quick, good looking, and very easy to live with on a daily basis. Average mpg is about 23, it likes to be driven and that is what I love. There are no rattles or noises, it feels solid and is very fun to drive, especially on two lane roads. Report Abuse

Thyrome abair1 , 08/26/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is a tank! I was not paying as much attention as I should have been and nearly rear ended a truck but instead jerked the wheel at like 40 mph skidded sideways like 50 ft and hit and then jumped a curb, all it did was give the rim a small bit of rim rash it still drives fine and is still in alignment. The mileage though is not what it said it should be even though using medium grade does make a notable difference in this and power. And it is sorta peppy. It has plenty of room, I am almost 6'' and am not skinny. And yes it drives like butter, only problem is the stock tires are not very shall we say "grippy". I am at 35,000 miles with absolutely no issue just tune-up type stuff.

Great lil koup!!! Dreamz sims , 06/18/2017 Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is one best most reliable cute sporty and fast.handles great too.best gas mileage!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value