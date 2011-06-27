Used 2012 Kia Forte Koup Consumer Reviews
My Kia Forte SX Koup
This is a short review of my new Kia which I have had for several months now. I am still getting to know the car but these are my impressions so far: First off, I know the Koup will be completely changed for 2013 but I love the look and style of the one I have, light silver with black leather interior w/red stitching. About the interior: It is well built and very comfortable however some of the materials used in the door panels are just average.The car is quick, good looking, and very easy to live with on a daily basis. Average mpg is about 23, it likes to be driven and that is what I love. There are no rattles or noises, it feels solid and is very fun to drive, especially on two lane roads.
Thyrome
This car is a tank! I was not paying as much attention as I should have been and nearly rear ended a truck but instead jerked the wheel at like 40 mph skidded sideways like 50 ft and hit and then jumped a curb, all it did was give the rim a small bit of rim rash it still drives fine and is still in alignment. The mileage though is not what it said it should be even though using medium grade does make a notable difference in this and power. And it is sorta peppy. It has plenty of room, I am almost 6'' and am not skinny. And yes it drives like butter, only problem is the stock tires are not very shall we say "grippy". I am at 35,000 miles with absolutely no issue just tune-up type stuff.
Great lil koup!!!
This is one best most reliable cute sporty and fast.handles great too.best gas mileage!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great for a year
My car is cute. It handles great. It has also jerked, lurched and felt like it was going to stall, intermittently, since it was one year old. I've gone to the dealer repeatedly only to be told there is no computer code and they can't replicate the problem. I've complained to Kia corporate only to again have nothing done. My car feels like it is going to strand me in Honolulu traffic, and I'm told I'm crazy. Meanwhile, there are forums with hundreds of other people with the same complaint.
Sponsored cars related to the Forte
Related Used 2012 Kia Forte Koup info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner