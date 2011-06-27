  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Forte
  4. Used 2010 Kia Forte
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Kia Forte Koup EX Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Forte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,595
See Forte Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,595
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.5/465.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,595
Torque144 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower156 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle33.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,595
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,595
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,595
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,595
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,595
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Electrochromatic Mirror w/Compass & Homelinkyes
Electrochromatic Mirror w/Compassyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,595
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,595
Front head room38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,595
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,595
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,595
Front track61.4 in.
Length176.4 in.
Curb weight2716 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume103.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,595
Exterior Colors
  • Corsa Blue
  • Spicy Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Clear White
  • Bright Silver
  • Titanium
Interior Colors
  • Stone, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,595
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,595
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,595
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Forte Inventory

Related Used 2010 Kia Forte Koup EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles